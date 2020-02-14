Sports Minute: A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Dusty Baker is finalizing an agreement to become the Astros' manager.

x

Tuesday, January 28 2020

HOUSTON (AP) - A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Dusty Baker is finalizing an agreement to become the Astros' manager.

