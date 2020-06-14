Sports Minute: A safe return for golf as Berger wins Colonial in a playoff

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - The PGA Tour completed a safe and successful return to competition, and so did Daniel Berger. He made a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole and then won the Charles Schwab Challenge by saving par behind the 17th hole in a playoff. Collin Morikawa, who missed a 6-foot putt in regulation for the win, missed a 3-foot par putt in the playoff. Commissioner Jay Monahan called it a phenomenal return because all 487 coronavirus tests at Colonial came back negative. And it was a good show, even though i t was a quiet one with no fans.

