Sports Minute: Abilene Christian beats Incarnate Word 71-68 in OT

4 hours 23 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, March 07 2020 Mar 7, 2020 March 07, 2020 7:09 PM March 07, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Reggie Miller sank a 3-pointer late in overtime that gave his team the win as Abilene Christian narrowly beat Incarnate Word 71-68 on Saturday. Drew Lutz led the Cardinals on Saturday with 16 points.

