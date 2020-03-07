Sports Minute: Abilene Christian beats Incarnate Word 71-68 in OT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Reggie Miller sank a 3-pointer late in overtime that gave his team the win as Abilene Christian narrowly beat Incarnate Word 71-68 on Saturday. Drew Lutz led the Cardinals on Saturday with 16 points.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.