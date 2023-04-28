Sports Minute: Acciari has second straight hat trick, Panthers beat Stars
By BILL WHITEHEAD
Associated Press
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Noel Acciari completed his second straight hat trick with a penalty shot and added an assist in Florida’s five-goal second period in the Panthers’ 7-4 victory over the Dallas Stars. Acciari had the natural hat trick in a Florida-record 3:59 span, pushing his season goals total to a career-high 11.
