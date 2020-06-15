Sports Minute: Agent: Cowboys star Elliott tested positive for coronavirus

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

The agent for Ezekiel Elliott says the star running back of the Dallas Cowboys has tested positive for the coronavirus. Rocky Arceneaux tells the NFL Network Elliott is feeling OK and recovering. A person with direct knowledge of the diagnosis tells The Associated Press that Elliott had the positive test about a week ago and could be described as symptomatic. Only players who have been rehabilitating injuries have been allowed inside team facilities during the shutdown. That hasn’t included Elliott.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.