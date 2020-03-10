Sports Minute: Amherst closes NCAA women's basketball regional to fans

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

For the second consecutive weekend, there won't be any fans at Amherst's NCAA Tournament games on campus because of the coronavirus outbreak. The school is hosting Division III Sweet 16 games, with the Mammoths playing George Fox on Friday night. Mary Hardin-Baylor will face Christopher Newport in the other women's basketball game. The semifinals are on Saturday. Mary Hardin-Baylor coach Mark Morefield said he disagreed with the decision.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.