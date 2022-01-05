Sports Minute: Andrus, Patterson lead Prairie View A&M past Alcorn State

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) - Gerard Andrus and Devonte Patterson combined for 40 points as Prairie View A&M defeated Alcorn State 84-70, opening defense of its Southwest Athletic Conference championship. Andrus scored 21 points on 9-for-12 shooting for the Panthers (5-9, 1-0) and Patterson added 19 points with six assists. Prairie View scored back-to-back off consecutive Alcorn State turnovers for an early 7-0 lead, gunned that up to 24 points before coasting to a 44-27 edge at halftime. Alcorn State (4-8, 0-1) chopped the lead down to seven, 71-64 on a Deshaw Andrews bucket with 5:13 remaining but could get no closer

