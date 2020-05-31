Sports Minute: AP Interview: Floyd's death opens old wounds for Sefolosha

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Thabo Sefolosha's anger and frustration roared back last week when he saw the video of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. It was five years ago that Sefolosha was injured by New York City police officers who were arresting him outside a Manhattan nightclub. The NBA veteran suffered a broken leg and other injuries during that incident with police. He later settled a case alleging his civil rights were violated. In an interview with The Associated Press, Sefolosha gives his thoughts on what happened that night and the distrust he still has for law enforcement.

