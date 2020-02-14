Sports Minute: AP Source: Baker reaches agreement to become Astros manager
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer
HOUSTON (AP) - A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Dusty Baker has reached an agreement to be the manager of the Houston Astros. The 70-year-old Baker becomes the oldest manager in the big leagues. He takes over from AJ Hinch, who was fired Jan. 13 just an hour after he was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal. Baker’s hiring is a sign the AL champions want to add a veteran presence to a franchise reeling from the dismissal of Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood