Sports Minute: AP source: Betts, Bauer, Stroman go free, even if no games

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Mookie Betts and all the players set to be free agents after the 2020 season would still get that chance if there is no baseball this year, part of a broad deal being negotiated by the commissioner's officer and the players' association. A person familiar with the talks tells The Associated Press that if there's no season because of the new coronavirus, the deal would credit major leaguers with the same service time this year that they earned in 2019. Trevor Bauer, Marcus Stroman, George Springer, JT Realmuto also would be eligible for free agency. The sides would agree to try to play as many regular season games as possible.

