Sports Minute: AP source: Cowboys, Cooper agree on deal; Prescott tagged

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

The Dallas Cowboys have an agreement on a long-term contract with receiver Amari Cooper. Now they'll keep working on a deal with Dak Prescott after putting the franchise tag on their star quarterback. A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the Cowboys and Cooper have agreed on a $100 million, five-year contract. Cooper was set to become an unrestricted free agent and was already free to talk to other teams because the Cowboys had to use the franchise tag on Prescott. Dallas traded a first-round pick to get Cooper from Oakland midseason in 2018.

