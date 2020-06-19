Sports Minute: AP Source: Jets agree to terms with 2nd-round pick WR Mims

By DENNIS WASZAK JR.

AP Pro Football Writer

The New York Jets have agreed to terms with Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims, their second-round draft pick in April, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce the move. Mims fits a major need for a Jets offense that lost its top wideout, Robby Anderson, to Carolina in free agency. Chosen 59th overall, he’ll get a four-year deal worth about $5.5 million.

