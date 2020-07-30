x

Sports Minute: AP source: Southeastern Conference will limit football season only to conference games because of pandemic

2 hours 56 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 July 30, 2020 2:28 PM July 30, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — AP source: Southeastern Conference will limit football season only to conference games because of pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days