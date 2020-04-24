x

Sports Minute: AP source: Texans agree to 3-year extension with Tunsil

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Houston Texans have agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract extension with left tackle Laremy Tunsil. He had one year left on his current contract that will pay him more than $10 million this season. Tunsil is 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds. He was named to his first Pro Bowl last season. The Texans acquired Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills in a trade with Miami in August.

