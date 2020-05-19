Sports Minute: AP source: WNBA teams to cut rosters down to 12 by May 26

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - WNBA teams will have to get their rosters down to 12 by May 26 so that players can get paid starting June 1. That's according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the roster deadline hadn't been officially announced. The league and the players' union are still working out details of how often players will get paid and how much. The person said players who are waived over the next week won't get paid, but they will receive benefits through June 30. June 1 was the date players would have gotten paid had the season not been postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

