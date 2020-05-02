Sports Minute: AP sources: Cowboys add QB Dalton as Prescott's backup

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

Andy Dalton is coming home to Texas to be Dak Prescott's backup for the Dallas Cowboys. Two people with knowledge of the deal say Dalton and the Cowboys have agreed on a one-year contract. The deal guarantees the former Cincinnati starter $3 million and could be worth up to $7 million. Dalton was born in the Houston area and led TCU to its only undefeated season in the past 81 years in 2010. The Bengals released their nine-year starter after drafting LSU's Joe Burrow first overall.

