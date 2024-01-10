Sports Minute: AP sources: Cowboys interviewing Mike McCarthy, Marvin Lewis
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Pro Football Writer
FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys are talking to former head coaches Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis in the surest sign so far that they are moving on from Jason Garrett. People with direct knowledge of the situation say McCarthy was set to interview Saturday. One of the people says Lewis visited Friday and Saturday. The Cowboys haven't addressed the status of Garrett, who led an underachieving team in the final year of his contract. McCarthy won a Super Bowl with Green Bay. Lewis spent 16 years in charge of Cincinnati but went 0-7 in the playoffs.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024: Breezy and mild, temps in the 70s
-
Widow of DPS Trooper Sanchez testifies in Victor Godinez trial
-
McAllen respite center seeing increase in migrants coming into the shelter
-
New industrial park in Roma expected to reduce wait time for truck...
-
Port of Harlingen celebrating growth in business with new look