Sports Minute: AP Top 25 Podcast: Taking first step toward football season

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

If there is going to be college football in the fall, the first step is getting the players back together while still fighting the coronavirus. On The latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades joins AP's Ralph Russo to discuss the school's plan to bring athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts. How do you create a COVID-19-free bubble around a team of about 100 players, plus all the coaches and staff that they will need to work with when practices _ hopefully _ start in July?

