Sports Minute: AP Top 25 Podcast: Taking first step toward football season
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
If there is going to be college football in the fall, the first step is getting the players back together while still fighting the coronavirus. On The latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades joins AP's Ralph Russo to discuss the school's plan to bring athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts. How do you create a COVID-19-free bubble around a team of about 100 players, plus all the coaches and staff that they will need to work with when practices _ hopefully _ start in July?
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Agua SUD awarded $6 million for sewer development project
-
Harlingen police searching for thief who broke into windshield repairman's vehicle
-
Coronavirus transmission fears increase amid protests
-
School districts in Hidalgo County participate in 2020 Census competition
-
STC offering free virtual music courses during summer for teenagers