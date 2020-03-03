Sports Minute: Armstrong carries Texas Southern over Alabama St. 78-73

HOUSTON (AP) - Tyrik Armstrong scored 21 points and had four steals and Texas Southern came from behind to beat Alabama State 78-73. Eden Ewing and John Walker III scored nine points apiece for the Tigers (15-14, 12-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who trailed 34-28 at halftime. Justin Hopkins and Yahuza Rasas added eight rebounds each. Tyrese Robinson scored 15 points with eight rebounds and Jacoby Ross added 12 points for the Hornets (8-21, 7-9), who have lost four straight. AJ Farrar had 10 points.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.