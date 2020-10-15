x

Sports Minute: Astros' Garcia, Rays' Curtiss start Game 5 of ALCS

4 hours 9 seconds ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 October 15, 2020 3:06 PM October 15, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Houston Astros tapped rookie right-hander Luis Garcia to start Game 5 of the AL Championship Series while the Tampa Bay Rays chose to go with opener John Curtiss.

Houston faced elimination for the second straight game. The Astros won 4-3 Wednesday night to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 3-1 in the best-of-7 series.

Garcia was making his first career postseason appearance. He was 0-1 with a 2.92 ERA in five appearances in the regular season, including one start.

Curtiss is 0-0 with a 10.38 ERA in four appearances this postseason.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days