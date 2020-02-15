Sports Minute: Astros' Verlander skips scheduled bullpen session
By CHUCK KING
Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Justin Verlander elected not to throw his scheduled bullpen session and No. 2 starter Zack Grienke isn't even in camp yet, adding to an unusual start to Houston's spring training. Verlander's name appeared on Houston's daily schedule as a thrower, but a team spokesman said Verlander threw a 60-pitch bullpen on Tuesday before camp opened and requested “a little extra time before he threw again.” Grienke isn't expected to arrive in camp until Feb. 22 - opening day of the Astros' Grapefruit League schedule. His absence is not a surprise to the club. Astros manager Dusty Baker said Grienke is 100% healthy.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
UPDATE: City officials name new Lyford police chief
-
New facial recognition cameras installed at Valley ports of entry
-
Cameron County officials speak to students on dating violence issues
-
Valley woman detained in Mexico during Christmas finally delivers gifts to migrants...
-
Student organizations hold annual dance for Valley children with special needs