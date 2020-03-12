Sports Minute: Atwood scores 20, Lamar defeats McNeese 80-59 in Southland

KATY, Texas (AP) - T.J. Atwood scored 20 points with nine rebounds and a pair of steals, leading four into double-figure scoring as Lamar avenged a recent loss and bounced McNeese from the Southland Tournament 80-59. The sixth-seeded Cardinals (17-15), playing with a seven-man roster, got 19 points and 10 rebounds from Avery Sullivan, 12 points from Davion Buster and 10 from Anderson Kopp. All seven Cardinals scored at least six points. Lamar advances to face No. 3 seed Nichols in Thursday's second round. A.J. Lawson had 22 points and seven rebounds for the seventh-seeded Cowboys (15-17).

