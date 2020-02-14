Sports Minute: Azore lifts Texas-Arlington past Texas St. 64-62
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) - David Azore had 19 points and six rebounds as Texas-Arlington narrowly beat Texas State 64-62. Nijal Pearson led the Bobcats on Saturday with 26 points.
