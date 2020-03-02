Sports Minute: Azubuike, Dotson lead No. 3 Kansas to 69-58 win over Texas

By MADDY TANNAHILL

Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Udoka Azubuike scored 17 points and No. 3 Kansas beat Texas 69-58. Devon Dotson added 16 points and Marcus Garrett scored 11 for the Jayhawks, who have won seven straight, including four since an ugly brawl in the closing seconds of a win over rival Kansas State. Matt Coleman III scored 20 points to lead the Longhorns, who stayed within a possession of the lead for most of the game.

