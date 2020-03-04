Sports Minute: Azubuike scores career-high 31, No. 1 Kansas beats TCU 75-66
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Basketball Writer
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Udoka Azubuike scored a career-high 31 points, leading top-ranked Kansas to a 75-66 victory over TCU to clinch at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title. Azubuike was 13 of 14 from the field and also had 14 rebounds and five blocks Wednesday just days after hurting his ankle in a win over Kansas State. Devon Dotson added 18 points and he gave coach Bill Self and about 16,000 fans a scare when he left briefly midway through the second with an injury. Desmond Bane had 24 points and Edric Dennis Jr. had 18 for the Horned Frogs.
