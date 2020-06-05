Sports Minute: Back on track: IndyCar delayed debut all-in-one Texas affair

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - IndyCar drivers are feeling a little more normal since it is finally time to race again. They are a bit out of sorts on the timing. The open-wheel series season was delayed more than three months by the pandemic. It starts Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway. Over nine to 10 hours, the 24 drivers will practice, qualify and race. The race on the fast 1 1/2-mile high-banked oval had been scheduled to mark the midpoint of the season. It is now the season opener instead of being the ninth of 17 races.

