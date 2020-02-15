Sports Minute: Bandoumel's 3-pointer in OT lifts SMU over No. 20 Houston

DALLAS (AP) - Emmanuel Bandoumel hit an off-balance 3-point shot with 30 seconds remaining in overtime, and SMU held on to upset No. 20 Houston 73-72 on Saturday. Bandoumel scored seven points in the game and had missed his first two 3-point attempts. Houston freshman Marcus Sasser made three free throws with three seconds left to send the game to overtime and gave the Cougars (20-6, 10-3 American) a 72-70 lead with 1:05 remaining in the extra period. Tyson Jolly led SMU (18-6, 8-4) with 20 points.

