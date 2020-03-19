Sports Minute: Baylor's Cox still processing abrupt end to college career

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Baylor star Lauren Cox has been trying to process that her college basketball career is over ever since she heard the NCAA Tournament was being canceled. There have been good days and bad. Cox understands the NCAA's decision. She was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she was 7. Because it's an autoimmune disease, it makes her more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.