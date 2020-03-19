Sports Minute: Baylor's Cox still processing abrupt end to college career
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Baylor star Lauren Cox has been trying to process that her college basketball career is over ever since she heard the NCAA Tournament was being canceled. There have been good days and bad. Cox understands the NCAA's decision. She was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she was 7. Because it's an autoimmune disease, it makes her more vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Diocese of Brownsville suspend mass services until further notice
-
Expert: Focus on positive information during COVID-19 situation to ease anxiety
-
Tamaulipas screen travelers crossing Valley pors-of-entry for COVID-19
-
Travel restriction amid COVID-19 outbreak leaves Valley native stranded in Peru
-
Alton flea market owners hope shift to online sales will help vendors