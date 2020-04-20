Sports Minute: Baylor's top 2 scorers exploring NBA draft but could return

WACO, Texas (AP) - Baylor's top two scorers are entering their names in the NBA draft while keeping open their options to return to the Bears. All-Big 12 sophomore guard Jared Butler announced his intentions Monday on Twitter. Junior guard MaCio Teague said last month that he was exploring the NBA draft. Butler was third in the Big 12 with 16 points a game, while Teague scored 13.9 points a game. The Bears finished No. 5 in the final AP Top 25 poll. They were 26-4 and set a Big 12 record with a 23-game winning streak.

