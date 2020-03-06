Sports Minute: Baylor-West Virginia, KU-Texas Tech headline Big 12 weekend

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Basketball Writer

There are two crucial Big 12 men's basketball games on Saturday. The first involves No. 4 Baylor heading to West Virginia. The second is top-ranked Kansas at Texas Tech. Baylor has lost two of its last four games. The Bears must win and hope Kansas stumbles against the Red Raiders to earn a share of the conference title.

