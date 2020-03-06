Sports Minute: Baylor-West Virginia, KU-Texas Tech headline Big 12 weekend
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Basketball Writer
There are two crucial Big 12 men's basketball games on Saturday. The first involves No. 4 Baylor heading to West Virginia. The second is top-ranked Kansas at Texas Tech. Baylor has lost two of its last four games. The Bears must win and hope Kansas stumbles against the Red Raiders to earn a share of the conference title.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron Co. detention officer arrested, suspected of smuggling marijuana into jail
-
New awareness effort on SpaceX testing dates following explosion
-
Music devices banned on golf-carts at South Padre Island
-
Coronavirus concerns prompt purchase limits at convenience stores
-
Abandoned building set on fire, Rio Grande City police searching for person...