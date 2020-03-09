Sports Minute: Baylor women dominate Big 12 awards after 10th title in row

IRVING, Texas (AP) - Baylor senior post Lauren Cox is the Big 12 women's basketball player of the year, and Kim Mulkey is the coach of the year. The No. 3 Lady Bears won their 10th consecutive regular-season conference title. The Big 12 awards announced Monday are determined by a vote of the league's 10 coaches who couldn't vote for their own players. Baylor's DiDi Richards was the defensive player of the year and 6-3 center Queen Egbo was the top sixth player. Te'a Cooper, a grad transfer at Baylor, shared the newcomer of the year honors with Oklahoma State forward Natasha Mack.

