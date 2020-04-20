Sports Minute: Baylor women sign transfer point guard for 3rd year in row

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

The Baylor Lady Bears have added a transfer point guard who can play multiple seasons for them. Jaden Owens is transferring from UCLA and has signed a letter of intent with the Big 12 champion Lady Bears. The Texas native just completed her freshman season at UCLA and will have three seasons of eligibility at Baylor. The Lady Bears have had graduate transfers at point guard each of the past two seasons, Chloe Jackson for the 2019 national championship and T'ea Cooper this season. Owens was a McDonald's All-American at Plano West High School before going to UCLA.

