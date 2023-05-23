Sports Minute: Best Western? WKU plays WMU in First Responder Bowl at SMU

By The Associated Press



DALLAS (AP) - Western Michigan is returning to the Dallas area to play another bowl game. The Broncos are playing Western Kentucky in the First Responder Bowl. The game Monday on the SMU campus comes three years after Western Michigan represented the Group of Five teams in the New York's Six, and lost to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl. Western Kentucky has a three-game winning streak. This is the 15th meeting between Western Michigan and Western Kentucky, but they last played in 1947. Conference USA has gone 8-3 in bowl games against Mid-American Conference teams since 2012.

