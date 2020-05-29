Sports Minute: Big 12 revenue distribution down only slightly amid pandemic

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

Big 12 schools still got a strong payout from the conference during the pandemic. The revenue distribution to the league's 10 schools for the 2019-20 school year averages $37.7 million each. That figure announced at the end of the league's virtual spring meetings was down only about $1.1 million a school from last year. That ends a 13-year streak of increasing revenues. The decrease came after the cancellation of the basketball tournaments, and then spring sports. There is still plenty of uncertainty moving forward as campuses get ready to welcome athletes back for voluntary workouts.

