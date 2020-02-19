x

Sports Minute: Big 2nd half carries Texas Southern past Grambling, 93-79

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - Tyrik Armstrong and Justin Hopkins scored 21 points apiece as Texas Southern defeated Grambling State 93-79. Yahuza Rasas had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Texas Southern, which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Eden Ewing added 13 points.

