Sports Minute: Big 2nd half carries Texas Southern past Grambling, 93-79

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - Tyrik Armstrong and Justin Hopkins scored 21 points apiece as Texas Southern defeated Grambling State 93-79. Yahuza Rasas had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Texas Southern, which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Eden Ewing added 13 points.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.