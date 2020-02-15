Sports Minute: Bo Bichette: Tough to hear Astros' response to scandal

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

Dunedin, Fla. (AP) - Toronto Blue Jay's Bo Bichette says it's been tough to watch the Houston Astros response to their sign-stealing scandal. The shortstop and son of former player Dante Bichette says Saturday he's not sure the Astros are truly apologetic. MLB acknowledged the Astros were guilty of using video to steal catchers’ signs in 2017 and 2018. A former player blew the whistle on the scheme. Toronto teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also doesn't like what transpired. Guerrero says through a translator if he know what pitch was coming, he'd hit .500.

