Sports Minute: Bogdanovic's 3 at buzzer gives Jazz 114-113 win over Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) - Bojan Bogdanovic made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Utah Jazz a 114-113 victory over the Houston Rockets. Jordan Clarkson scored 30 points and Donovan Mitchell finished with 24 for the Jazz. They won their second straight after a five-game losing streak. They needed to come back after P.J. Tucker's 3-pointer from the corner gave Houston a two-point lead with 1.6 seconds remaining. Bogdanovic came off a screen and hit a contested 29-footer to give the Jazz the win. Russell Westbrook had 39 points for the Rockets. James Harden added 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

