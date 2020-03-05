Sports Minute: Boo Who? Astros already paying price , Red Sox await fate
By MAUREEN MULLEN
Associated Press
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - The Houston Astros heard some boos and a few cheating chants when they went on the road to play the Boston Red Sox in a spring training game at Fort Myers, Florida. But all in all, the crowd wasn't too harsh Thursday. Not compared with what the Astros have drawn elsewhere so far in the wake of their sign-stealing scandal. No stars played for Houston against the Red Sox. But Boston fans might've been more reserved because they know Major League Baseball is still investigating allegations that the Red Sox also ran an illegal sign-stealing scam.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg woman seeks answers decades after her father's unsolved death
-
New District Attorney elected in Starr County area
-
Hidalgo Co. health officials reiterate there are no coronavirus cases in the...
-
Coronavirus testing facility coming soon to Harlingen
-
Hidalgo Co. health officials reiterate there are no coronavirus cases in the...