Sports Minute: Boo Who? Astros already paying price , Red Sox await fate

By MAUREEN MULLEN

Associated Press

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - The Houston Astros heard some boos and a few cheating chants when they went on the road to play the Boston Red Sox in a spring training game at Fort Myers, Florida. But all in all, the crowd wasn't too harsh Thursday. Not compared with what the Astros have drawn elsewhere so far in the wake of their sign-stealing scandal. No stars played for Houston against the Red Sox. But Boston fans might've been more reserved because they know Major League Baseball is still investigating allegations that the Red Sox also ran an illegal sign-stealing scam.

