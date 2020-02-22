Sports Minute: Bracey gives Louisiana Tech 73-71 win over North Texas

DENTON, Texas (AP) - DaQuan Bracey scored 26 points, including a short jumper with a second to play, to give Louisiana Tech a 73-71 win over Conference USA leader North Texas. Bracey also added a late free throw after the Mean Green, who won 12 of their last 13 and were 10-0 at home, threw the ball away on the ensuing inbounds pass. Bracey scored all 11 Bulldogs points in the last 2:02. Javion Hamlet scored 25 points, including 12 of the last 16 for the Mean Green. Hamlet's three-point play put North Texas up 71-70 with 24 seconds to go.

