Sports Minute: Broncos' Von Miller says he's recovered from COVID-19
By ARNIE STAPLETON
AP Pro Football Writer
Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller tweets that he has tested negative for the coronavirus. The announcement comes two weeks after he said he had tested positive for COVID-19. The MVP of Super Bowl 50 is the highest-profile American athlete to announce he's been diagnosed with the virus that has killed more than 60,000 people in the United States and sent millions into unemployment. The Super Bowl 50 MVP is the highest-profile American athlete to announce he contracted COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen dentistry takes precautionary measures for patient safety
-
Inside look at reopening of Mission restaurants
-
Health protocols enforced as La Plaza Mall reopens in McAllen
-
Boca Chica beach temporarily closed due to SpaceX testing
-
A look inside: Restaurant in McAllen reopens dining area