Sports Minute: Broncos' Von Miller says he's recovered from COVID-19

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller tweets that he has tested negative for the coronavirus. The announcement comes two weeks after he said he had tested positive for COVID-19. The MVP of Super Bowl 50 is the highest-profile American athlete to announce he's been diagnosed with the virus that has killed more than 60,000 people in the United States and sent millions into unemployment. The Super Bowl 50 MVP is the highest-profile American athlete to announce he contracted COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.