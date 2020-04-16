Sports Minute: Burton signs with Texas Tech after 2 seasons at Wichita St
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Jamarius Burton has signed with Texas Tech after starting 52 games the past two seasons at Wichita State. The 6-foot-4 guard will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Red Raiders. Burton averaged 10.3 points and 3.4 assists per game as a sophomore at Wichita State. Burton could be eligible to play next season for the Red Raiders if the NCAA adopts a proposed change to allow Division I athletes to transfer once without sitting out a season.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
