Sports Minute: Byron Nelson going to ranch for new home on PGA Tour in '21

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) - The Byron Nelson golf tournament has a new home course. The tournament will be played at TPC Craig Ranch when it returns to the PGA Tour schedule next year. The course is about 30 miles north of downtown Dallas. The announcement comes three months after officials said the tournament was moving from the links-style Trinity Forest Golf Club that was built on a former landfill south of downtown Dallas. Trinity Forest was scheduled to host the Nelson for the third and final time in May. But the Nelson is among the PGA Tour events canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.