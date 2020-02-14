Sports Minute: Canada's Sinclair sets goal record in Olympic qualifier

EDINGURG, Texas (AP) - Christine Sinclair scored twice to pass Abby Wambach for the international goals record among both men and women, and Canada defeated Saint Kitts and Nevis 11-0 in the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament. Sinclair converted on a penalty in the seventh minute to match Wambach with 184 career goals, then broke the former U.S. star's record in the 23rd. To celebrate she bowled the ball to a group of her teammates, who all fell down.

