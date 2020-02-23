Sports Minute: Carter scores 23, No. 16 A&M women rock Auburn 84-54

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Chennedy Carter scored 23 points and No. 16 Texas A&M cruised to an 84-54 win over Auburn. Kayla Wells added 13 points, Aaliyah Wilson 12 and Ciera Johnson 11 for the Aggies, who won their fourth straight and are 14-0 against the Tigers. N'dea Jones had 12 rebounds with eight points and Johnson had eight boards as Texas A&M had a 43-21 rebounding advantage. Daisa Alexanders scored 15 points for the Tigers and Unique Thompson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.