Sports Minute: CBS pushing for players to do their part to boost broadcast
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - The PGA Tour returns this week at Colonial with a different look and perhaps more voices. CBS Sports anchor Jim Nantz will be alone in the booth at the Charles Schwab Challenge as the network cuts its footprint in half. But CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus says the network will be trying to get the players more involved during the round. He says “Inside The Ropes” is a new feature in which players will walk into a small tent near one of the tees and speak briefly into a remote camera. McManus also says CBS is working aggressively to get players to wear microphones.
