Sports Minute: Charlotte defeats C-USA champion North Texas 56-43

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jordan Shepherd scored 18 points and Charlotte upended Conference USA regular-season champion North Texas 56-43. North Texas clinched its first regular-season conference title in 31 years on Sunday, defeating nemesis Western Kentucky for the first time in 11 meetings. The Mean Green also broke the program record with 14 conference wins in a season. Charlotte won a school-record 13th game in Halton Arena this season. Jahmir Young had 10 points for the 49ers, Malik Martin added five steals.

