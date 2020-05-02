Sports Minute: Chiefs sign former first-round pick Charlton to help defense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a contract with defensive end Taco Charlton, adding a former first-round pick who flamed out in Dallas and Miami but whose athleticism is a perfect match for coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. The Dolphins waived him Thursday and the Chiefs were able to sign him when he cleared waivers Friday. Charlton will compete for playing time within a rotation that includes starting defensive ends Frank Clark and Alex Okafor, backups Tanoh Kpassagnon and Breeland Speaks, and fifth-round draft pick Mike Danna.

