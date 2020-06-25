Sports Minute: College athletes using platform to address social issues
By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer
Running back Deuce McAllister was part of a group of student-athletes in the late 1990s who helped push administrators at Mississippi into largely eliminating the Confederate flag from Ole Miss football games. More than 20 years later, a new generation of college players is pushing for more social progress around the NCAA. One of the potential changes is to the Mississippi state flag, which includes the Confederate emblem. College athletes throughout the country have been using their platforms to address racial injustice and social issues. The trend has the potential to lead to rapid change on campuses.
