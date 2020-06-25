x

Sports Minute: College athletes using platform to address social issues

2 hours 50 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, June 25 2020 Jun 25, 2020 June 25, 2020 12:05 PM June 25, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer

Running back Deuce McAllister was part of a group of student-athletes in the late 1990s who helped push administrators at Mississippi into largely eliminating the Confederate flag from Ole Miss football games. More than 20 years later, a new generation of college players is pushing for more social progress around the NCAA. One of the potential changes is to the Mississippi state flag, which includes the Confederate emblem. College athletes throughout the country have been using their platforms to address racial injustice and social issues. The trend has the potential to lead to rapid change on campuses.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days