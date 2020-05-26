Sports Minute: Column: Golf can't expect to be this entertaining always

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

The exhibition is out of the way. Now it's time for real golf from Colonial when the PGA Tour season resumes. And AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says it won't be nearly as much fun. For one thing, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady won't be playing. And the players won't be wearing microphones. The “Champions for Charity” match Sunday was a big hit because it was a hit-and-giggle event that raised some serious money for COVID-19 relief funds. But viewers can't expect the same level of entertainment when players put a scorecard in their pocket and every shot counts.

