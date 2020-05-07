Sports Minute: Column: With sports on hold, athletes take up new pursuits
By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP Sports Columnist
With sports still largely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, athletes and coaches have been looking for ways to pass all that unexpected free time. Olympic swimmer Hali Flickinger has taken up gardening and home renovations while quarantined in Arizona. Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia is strumming his ukulele. Atlanta Falcons lineman Jake Matthews hopes to get as proficient on the grill as he is at protecting Matt Ryan. Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. has been dabbling with a former hobby as a DJ. And Carolina Panthers second-round draft pick Yetur Gross-Matos is learning how to swim.
